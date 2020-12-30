LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Insider Jerry C. Jones Sells 34,868 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24.

RAMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 437,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $80.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

