Livenodes Reaches Market Cap of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00140111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Livenodes Profile