Litecoin Price Tops $125.99 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $125.99 or 0.00450400 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $9.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,202,380 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.