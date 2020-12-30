Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

LMNL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

