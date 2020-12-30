Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $24.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

LEVI stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 123,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,099,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,503.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,923,815 shares of company stock worth $34,309,396 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,461 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 165,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

