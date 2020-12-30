Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $118.34. Approximately 6,785,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,913,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,057,315 shares of company stock worth $96,988,073 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.