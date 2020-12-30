LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Critical Review

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LCNB and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 22.10% 8.18% 1.14% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LCNB pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Meridian Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.54 million 2.43 $18.91 million $1.46 10.01 Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 2.78 $67.00 million $1.30 11.42

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats LCNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, such as mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. It is also involved in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Peabody, Massachusetts.

