Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lazydays worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $219,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $458,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 4,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane acquired 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $34,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,391.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,433. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZY opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.72 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.