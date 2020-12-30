Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The company had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

