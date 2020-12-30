L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.47.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.