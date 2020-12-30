KuCoin Shares Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.16 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $57.16 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00285929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

