Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 1.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) (CVE:PNG)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 75,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 228,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (PNG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.05 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

