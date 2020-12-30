Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post sales of $365.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.70 million and the lowest is $363.10 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 221.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

KOP traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 241,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.15. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

