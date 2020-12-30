Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 49,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 47,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Know Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

