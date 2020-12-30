Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Trading Up 1.1%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)’s share price was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 15,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

