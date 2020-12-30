Klimatas Hits One Day Volume of $35.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,976.12 and approximately $35.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00141956 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00026081 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

