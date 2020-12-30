KickToken Price Hits $0.0000 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. KickToken has a market cap of $576,726.17 and $167,268.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart, TOKOK and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00282253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01988896 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, CoinBene, OOOBTC, P2PB2B, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Livecoin, TOKOK, HitBTC, ABCC, COSS, KuCoin, Exmo, Mercatox, Dcoin, YoBit and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

