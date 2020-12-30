KickToken Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinBene, BitMart and Exmo. KickToken has a market capitalization of $538,353.60 and $148,010.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00301767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.02059325 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, YoBit, TOKOK, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Exmo, Coinsbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, COSS, ProBit Exchange, ABCC, P2PB2B, CoinBene, KuCoin and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.