Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore Sells 36,595 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KFRC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $932.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

