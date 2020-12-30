Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $625.50

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $625.50 and traded as high as $700.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $682.00, with a volume of 27,530 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 647.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 625.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Keller Group plc (KLR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

