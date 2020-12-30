Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.