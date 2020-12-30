KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. 86 Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $17,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. KE has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

