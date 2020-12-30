KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) Trading 7.6% Higher

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) shares traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98. 235,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 260,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

