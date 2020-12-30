Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.04

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 2929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWHIY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

