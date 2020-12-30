Kava.io (KAVA) Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004536 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $60.08 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00311757 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,011,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

