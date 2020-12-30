JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,872 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

