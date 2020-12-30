JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,143 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matthews International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

