JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $378,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

