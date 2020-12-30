JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 210.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Luxfer worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Luxfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Luxfer by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

