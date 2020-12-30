JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

