JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,443 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,757,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 843,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,768,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $2,292,494. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

