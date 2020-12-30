John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Insider Jacqui Ferguson Buys 821 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45).

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.55 ($4.32).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

