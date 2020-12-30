John Ricchiuto Sells 2,500 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

