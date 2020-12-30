John Ricchiuto Sells 2,500 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $46.65.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.