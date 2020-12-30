John Michael Wilson Sells 27,112 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.