John Jackson Ellis Sells 8,503 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Shares of TSE:JAG traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.78. 226,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,028. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of C$560.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

