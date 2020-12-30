John Jackson Ellis Sells 8,503 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.
Shares of TSE:JAG traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.78. 226,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,028. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of C$560.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.89.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
