John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $14.08. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 133,059 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

