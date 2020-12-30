JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.11. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

