Jibrel Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $112,798.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00041447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00298002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.02047323 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

