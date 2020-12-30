Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

