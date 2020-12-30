Jean Dion Acquires 55,460 Shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Stock

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Director Jean Dion purchased 55,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,301.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,178,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,038,905.

Jean Dion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Jean Dion purchased 66,500 shares of Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,950.00.

Shares of RDS traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.34. 108,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,294. Radisson Mining Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$81.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

