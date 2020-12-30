JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Trading Down 1.6%

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €18.47 ($21.73) and last traded at €18.49 ($21.75). Approximately 77,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.80 ($22.12).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.93 ($21.09).

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.44.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.