Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 619,282 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,601,000. Venrock Partners Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $35,769.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,561 shares in the company, valued at $500,884.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,838 shares of company stock worth $696,292. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.