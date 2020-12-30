Jane Street Group LLC Sells 393,019 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 6.81.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

