Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,895 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Senseonics by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.