Jane Street Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

