Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

