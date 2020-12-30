J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of JCOM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.76. 327,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,437. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter worth $142,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

