J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.87

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 32978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

