Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.61

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 8514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

