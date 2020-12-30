Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.61

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.61 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 8514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,206. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
