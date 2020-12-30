iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (XGD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 6th

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (XGD.TO) (TSE:XGD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of XGD stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.83. The company had a trading volume of 451,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,027. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.07. iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$26.00.

